The water samples will be analysed at their laboratory in Swansea to provide analysis of any potential contaminants to local water courses.

John Clark, Duty Tactical Manager for Natural Resources Wales said: “NRW staff attended a major incident involving a fire at Tafarnaubach Industrial Estate, Tredegar in the early hours of Saturday 17 August to provide advice and support to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) on pollution control.

“An NRW operative collected water samples for analysis of any potential contaminants to local water courses which will be analysed at our laboratory in Swansea.”

The devastating fire at Ron Skinner and Sons

Ron Skinner and Sons, a car salesroom in Tredegar, suffered a devastating large-scale commercial fire which began at around 11pm on Friday, August 16.

The devastating fire tearing through the building (Image: Abigayle Jones)

It took more than 100 firefighters from across Wales to put out the blaze at Tafarnaubach Industrial Estate that evening.

Firefighters used water pumped from the lake at local park Bryn Bach, to put out the fire which spread from unit to unit within minutes.

Firefighters still putting out the blaze the next day (Image: Newsquest)

The first fire engine attended the scene of the incident at 11.15pm, but the building continued smoking until the afternoon the next day.

Owners Philip Skinner and his family, have said the car sales room will be 'closed until further notice'.

The fire service have said it is too early to say the cause of the fire, but that they are working with Gwent Police to investigate.

The aftermath of a fire that devastated a huge car dealership impacting the community (Image: Newsquest)

In a post on social media, the sales manager of the dealership said: “as you can imagine what has happened over the past 24 hours is truly devastating for the family of Ron Skinner and Sons and all the employees.

“I just wanted to say a massive thank you for all the support you have given us and all the heartfelt messages.

“They haven’t been missed and they are truly appreciated.”