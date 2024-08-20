The analysis by QR Code Generator, which took into account data from the Office of Rail and Road from the past year, highlighted train lines with the highest cancellation and delay rates across the UK.

Avanti West Coast, which operates services to just one UK airport, Birmingham International, had an average of 13.95 per cent of trains delayed or cancelled per month.

CrossCountry, servicing nine airports including Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, Exeter, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Newcastle, Southampton, and Teesside, followed closely with a monthly delay and cancellation rate of 13.72 per cent.

The third most problematic line was the London North Eastern Railway (LNER), serving Leeds Bradford, Newcastle, and Teesside, with a monthly delay and cancellations average of 10.38 per cent.

TransPennine Express, serving four airports, had 7.88 per cent of its trains either cancelled or delayed monthly while Transport for Wales (TfW) had an average disruption rate of 7.8 per cent.

On the other hand, the study also revealed the most reliable train lines.

Top of the list is Greater Anglia which only sees 2.22 per cent of its services cancelled or delayed monthly.

It operates services to London Southend, London Stansted, and Norwich.

ScotRail, with a disruption rate of 3.07 per cent, was ranked second.

A spokesperson for QR Code Generator said: "While it’s very inconvenient when your plans change beyond your control, there are some actions you can take to minimise the impact; preparation is key.

"First, when booking a train for your holiday, leave ample time to get there so that if a train or two is cancelled, it won't affect your flight.

"Second, consider travelling the day before and stay closer to the airport.

"Lastly, when travelling, bring plenty of water and some entertainment of your choice so you can stay hydrated and occupied if you end up waiting for extended periods of time."