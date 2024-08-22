A two-storey healthcare facility and another single-storey building in Cwmbran are both up for sale, which were former GP surgeries in the areas.

Two-storey facility in Maendy Square

The first healthcare facility that is up for sale is a two-storey medical centre located on Maendy Square in Cwmbran.

The former health clinic, located in Maendy Square on Maendy Way, is available as a commercial property for £2,000 rent per calendar month, with a £2,000 deposit listed.

Maendy Way, Pontnewydd, NP44 1HN (Image: Google Maps)

Along with securing a two-storey purpose-built for the medical or care industry, new owners will get various meeting rooms on both floors, toilets and a kitchen.

The building was built in 1998, with rear and front access, ample public parking and two private spaces to the front, and gas central heating throughout.

The listing by Paul Fosh Lettings outlines that the property will be unfurnished and new tenants would need to accept a long-term lease.

The listing is available to view via Rightmove.

Single-storey facility on North Road

The next healthcare facility on the market is a single-storey former health clinic on North Road in Croesyceiliog.

According to the listing on M4 Property Consultants, the property is described as "a single-storey building previously used as a Doctors surgery."

North Road in Croesyceiliog, NP44 2EN (Image: Google Maps)

There are double glazed windows to the front of the property with the building benefitting from gas central heating, partly carpeted and partly non-slip vinyl floors.

There is a reception area and several consultation rooms, with a kitchen and toilets.

At the front of the property, off street parking is available and there is a small yard to the rear.

Estate agents for the property are asking for offers in excess of £125,000.

The listing is available to view via M4 Property Consultants.