Members of the Senedd for South Wales East Delyth Jewell and Peredur Owen Griffiths have called for Caerphilly County Council to think again when it comes to changes to Meals on Wheels, and for the council to secure the future of Llancaiach Fawr Manor House and Blackwood Miners Institute.

The news of the planned mothballing of the Institute has been met with dismay from a number of avenues, including local politicians, councillors and local community groups.

In a letter to Caerphilly Council Leader, Councillor Sean Morgan, the Plaid Cymru representatives for the region ask the council to rethink the changes.

The Members of the Senedd express their concern about the proposed cuts to two landmark buildings in the county borough, as well as cuts to a vital service on which so many vulnerable people depend.

In a joint statement Delyth Jewell MS and Peredur Owen Griffiths MS said:

“Llancaiach Fawr and Blackwood Miners Institute are cherished local institutions, and we are deeply concerned that if they close now, they won’t reopen. Sites like these are cornerstones for the community: they simply must be saved.

“When it comes to Llancaiach Fawr, the council’s predecessor, Rhymney Valley District Council, had the foresight to save the manor house from possible oblivion – they brought it into public ownership in 1979, and since that time millions will have been spent restoring and maintaining it.

"It has been turned into a major tourist attraction which also helps to educate children from across the valleys about our history.

"All of that investment could come to nothing if it is closed and doesn’t reopen. It is a site which holds significance for the wider nation and our shared history, and we hope that discussions can be held to get support from outside the area, if necessary, to save it.

“We are also worried about how cuts to the Meals Direct Service could affect vulnerable people and could exacerbate the isolation experienced by elderly people living on their own.

"In recent years, the council has been criticised for holding significant sums of money in reserves, and for spending high amounts to settle disputes with senior officers. Our local heritage cannot become collateral damage as a result – and neither can the services which vulnerable people rely on.

"We hope sincerely that support can be found to avoid these drastic cuts from taking place."

The MSs ask the council to extend the consultation period because of the school holidays when many families may be away and unaware about the proposals.

Local councillor for Blackwood ward Kevin Etheridge has also expressed his dismay at the proposals.

He said: "What I find disappointing is that the Blackwood Elected County Councillors were not called in for a briefing prior to this announcement as I thought we were all Team Caerphilly “ but unions were told it seems."

He has also shared the MS's concerns that the consultation period is over the summer holidays.

In response to Cllr Etheridge, the council has confirmed that all the proposals are currently only in the consultation stage and so no decisions have been taken yet.

They have also explained that the mothballing proposed for the Institute would see it deactivated and preserved as a facility for future use or sale, rather than an outright closure.

They added: "In the context of BMI it is hoped that an alternative provider (such as a Charity, Volunteer Group, Community interest company or Commercial entity) can step in to run it either in advance of January 2025 or soon after if the decision to withdraw the subsidy is progressed.

"The Arts Council have been advised of the consultation process but no discussions with potential providers have been held to date. However, it is hoped that the consultation process will stimulate other bodies to come forward with an interest in running the facility/venue."

The consultation period will run until Tuesday, September 10.