The airport has seen a surge in passengers flying in and out this season, with many people using their "National Airport for Wales" to go on holiday or visit family and friends.

The airport is now preparing for the busy August bank holiday weekend.

The most popular destinations from Cardiff Wales Airport this summer are Alicante, Malaga, Amsterdam, Majorca, Dublin, Tenerife, Belfast, Dalaman, Antalya, and Algarve.

In response to the strong demand from passengers, airlines have taken action.

TUI has put an extra 12,000 holidays on sale this year, Vueling has added more flights to Malaga in September and October, and Ryanair is continuing its Tenerife route in the winter.

PLAY airlines will begin operations from Cardiff in October.

The low-cost Icelandic airline will run two weekly flights direct to Keflavík, starting on October 10 for six weeks.

PLAY also offers connecting flights to New York, Boston, Baltimore, Washington, and Toronto from its Keflavík hub.

Recently, two new catering facilities were opened in the airport's departure lounge.

Spencer Birns, CEO of Cardiff Wales Airport, said: "We’ve had a positive year so far, with growth in the number of customers using their National Airport.

"From January to the end of July, passenger numbers have grown by 8 per cent compared to 2023.

"We’re really pleased to hear feedback from our customers that they’re enjoying improved facilities in the terminal.

"Our teams and partners have been working really hard to enhance customer experience.

"This year, we’ve also celebrated some great milestones with partners like Balkan Holidays, which started popular direct flights to Bulgaria 45 years ago from Cardiff Wales Airport."