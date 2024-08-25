Known by many for his six-year tenure with WWE, where he became a key figure in the NXT UK brand, the ‘Master of the Moustache’ Seven is set to headline Mercy is for the Weak, on September 1.

The international star, who is now part of TNA Wrestling, will challenge for the No Mercy Championship in a 'Triple Threat' match—a bout where three competitors face off simultaneously, with the first to score a pinfall or submission being declared the winner.

At the event Seven will face off against Harrison Bennett and the reigning champion, Joseph Conners.

Trent Seven said: “I’m coming to Caerphilly with a few boxes to tick… to climb Caerphilly Mountain, have my first ever fight with Harrison Bennett and to claim the No Mercy Wrestling title from Joseph Conners, a man I’ve known for a long time and know full well what he’s capable of, but most importantly take that new shiny title back to the log cabin on Moustache Mountain.”

The event will also feature Welsh wrestler ‘The Brilliance’ James Ellis, one of the top young prospects in the UK, facing off against No Mercy founder Chris Bevan in a match to determine the ownership of No Mercy Wrestling.

Former tag team partners turned bitter enemies, 'The Art of Violence' MJ Grayson and Big Van Weske, will clash in an I Quit Match, when the way to win is to force your opponent to utter the words "I quit," signifying their submission.

In the final of the 2024 Iron Cobra Tournament, Viktor Lindon will face Ethan Thomas, who is determined to finally claim victory aftercoming agonisingly close in his previous two attempts at claiming the crown.

Also on the card, Safire Reed will take on Anita Vaughan, and in tag team action, The Virus—who have been running roughshod over No Mercy Wrestling—will face off against Soul Train.

The event will take place at Caerphilly Leisure Centre on September 1 , starting

at 3pm.