From Ford to Kia, there are millions of cars from various motoring brands driven on British roads every day.
Some of these brands are super common, being seen by most on their day-to-day commute, while others are so rare that few have ever seen them in their lives.
If you've ever wondered what the rarest and most common car brands in Britain are, the experts over at Scrap Comparison have you covered.
The experts were able to gather this data by searching for car brands on the How Many Left website, finding the total numbers as of 2023.
These are the 30 rarest car brands driven in the UK
These are the 30 rarest car brands on British roads, according to the experts over Scrap Comparison.
- Maybach - 43
- Hummer - 265
- Datsun - 1046
- Cadillac - 1699
- Opel - 1959
- Lancia - 2043
- Daewoo - 2207
- Caterham - 2288
- Proton - 2352
- BYD - 2642
- McLaren - 2680
- Lamborghini - 4810
- Bedford - 6189
- Dodge - 8706
- Infiniti - 9732
- Rolls Royce - 10,377
- LDV - 10,769
- Maserati - 11,813
- Lotus - 12,029
- Ferrari - 12,584
- Daihatsu - 17,449
- Aston Martin - 21,894
- Chrysler - 23,974
- Polestar - 24,185
- Bentley - 26,031
- Abarth - 29,515
- Morris - 31,420
- Austin - 32,036
- Rover - 35,694
- Cupra - 46,568
These are the most common car brands driven on British roads
These are the most popular car brands in the UK.
- DS - 49,754
- Saab - 51,400
- Subaru - 59,869
- Chevrolet - 62,670
- Alfa Romeo - 75,306
- Jeep - 80,680
- Tesla - 183,501
- Lexus - 187,716
- Porsche - 203,422
- Dacia - 248,466
- MG - 268,464
- Mitsubishi - 298,084
- Jaguar - 378,147
- Mazda - 579,745
- Suzuki - 593,492
- Seat - 638,185
- Volvo - 753,072
- Fiat - 846,805
- Mini - 884,147
- Skoda - 914,224
- Land Rover - 1,052,670
- Hyundai - 1,078,009
- Kia - 1,134,516
- Renault - 1,195,650
- Citroen - 1,200,146
- Honda - 1,260,799
- Peugeot - 1,696,452
- Nissan - 1,827,082
- Toyota - 1,887,706
- Audi - 1,981,857
- BMW - 2,136,497
- Mercedes Benz - 2,177,177
- Vauxhall - 3,326,484
- Volkswagen - 3,587,522
- Ford - 5,334,689
