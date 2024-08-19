Some of these brands are super common, being seen by most on their day-to-day commute, while others are so rare that few have ever seen them in their lives.

If you've ever wondered what the rarest and most common car brands in Britain are, the experts over at Scrap Comparison have you covered.

The experts were able to gather this data by searching for car brands on the How Many Left website, finding the total numbers as of 2023.

These are the 30 rarest car brands on British roads, according to the experts over Scrap Comparison.

Maybach - 43 Hummer - 265 Datsun - 1046 Cadillac - 1699 Opel - 1959 Lancia - 2043 Daewoo - 2207 Caterham - 2288 Proton - 2352 BYD - 2642 McLaren - 2680 Lamborghini - 4810 Bedford - 6189 Dodge - 8706 Infiniti - 9732 Rolls Royce - 10,377 LDV - 10,769 Maserati - 11,813 Lotus - 12,029 Ferrari - 12,584 Daihatsu - 17,449 Aston Martin - 21,894 Chrysler - 23,974 Polestar - 24,185 Bentley - 26,031 Abarth - 29,515 Morris - 31,420 Austin - 32,036 Rover - 35,694 Cupra - 46,568

These are the most common car brands driven on British roads

These are the most popular car brands in the UK.

DS - 49,754 Saab - 51,400 Subaru - 59,869 Chevrolet - 62,670 Alfa Romeo - 75,306 Jeep - 80,680 Tesla - 183,501 Lexus - 187,716 Porsche - 203,422 Dacia - 248,466 MG - 268,464 Mitsubishi - 298,084 Jaguar - 378,147 Mazda - 579,745 Suzuki - 593,492 Seat - 638,185 Volvo - 753,072 Fiat - 846,805 Mini - 884,147 Skoda - 914,224 Land Rover - 1,052,670 Hyundai - 1,078,009 Kia - 1,134,516 Renault - 1,195,650 Citroen - 1,200,146 Honda - 1,260,799 Peugeot - 1,696,452 Nissan - 1,827,082 Toyota - 1,887,706 Audi - 1,981,857 BMW - 2,136,497 Mercedes Benz - 2,177,177 Vauxhall - 3,326,484 Volkswagen - 3,587,522 Ford - 5,334,689

