From Ford to Kia, there are millions of cars from various motoring brands driven on British roads every day.

Some of these brands are super common, being seen by most on their day-to-day commute, while others are so rare that few have ever seen them in their lives.

If you've ever wondered what the rarest and most common car brands in Britain are, the experts over at Scrap Comparison have you covered.

The experts were able to gather this data by searching for car brands on the How Many Left website, finding the total numbers as of 2023.

These are the 30 rarest car brands driven in the UK

  1. Maybach - 43
  2. Hummer - 265
  3. Datsun - 1046
  4. Cadillac - 1699
  5. Opel - 1959
  6. Lancia - 2043
  7. Daewoo - 2207
  8. Caterham - 2288
  9. Proton - 2352
  10. BYD - 2642
  11. McLaren - 2680
  12. Lamborghini - 4810
  13. Bedford - 6189
  14. Dodge - 8706
  15. Infiniti - 9732
  16. Rolls Royce - 10,377
  17. LDV - 10,769
  18. Maserati - 11,813
  19. Lotus - 12,029
  20. Ferrari - 12,584
  21. Daihatsu - 17,449
  22. Aston Martin - 21,894
  23. Chrysler - 23,974
  24. Polestar - 24,185
  25. Bentley - 26,031
  26. Abarth - 29,515
  27. Morris - 31,420
  28. Austin - 32,036
  29. Rover - 35,694
  30. Cupra - 46,568

These are the most common car brands driven on British roads

These are the most popular car brands in the UK.

  1. DS - 49,754
  2. Saab - 51,400
  3. Subaru - 59,869
  4. Chevrolet - 62,670
  5. Alfa Romeo - 75,306
  6. Jeep - 80,680
  7. Tesla - 183,501
  8. Lexus - 187,716
  9. Porsche - 203,422
  10. Dacia - 248,466
  11. MG - 268,464
  12. Mitsubishi - 298,084
  13. Jaguar - 378,147
  14. Mazda - 579,745
  15. Suzuki - 593,492
  16. Seat - 638,185
  17. Volvo - 753,072
  18. Fiat - 846,805
  19. Mini - 884,147
  20. Skoda - 914,224
  21. Land Rover - 1,052,670
  22. Hyundai - 1,078,009
  23. Kia - 1,134,516
  24. Renault - 1,195,650
  25. Citroen - 1,200,146
  26. Honda - 1,260,799
  27. Peugeot - 1,696,452
  28. Nissan - 1,827,082
  29. Toyota - 1,887,706
  30. Audi - 1,981,857
  31. BMW - 2,136,497
  32. Mercedes Benz - 2,177,177
  33. Vauxhall - 3,326,484
  34. Volkswagen - 3,587,522
  35. Ford - 5,334,689

How rare is your car? Let us know in the comments.