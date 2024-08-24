The tour kicks off at The Hope & Ruin in Brighton on August 28.

The Cardiff gig will be performed at Clwb Ifor Bach.

Tickets for all shows are on sale and can be bought from the band's website.

In the past six years Bonny Doon has shifted from being a Detroit band to an outfit spread between California and Michigan, and now Michigan and New York.

Despite the new challenge of distance, members Bill Lennox (guitar and vocals), Bobby Colombo (guitar and vocals), and Jake Kmiecik (drums) leaned on their friendship to sustain the collaboration, which has blossomed more than ever on their latest album ‘Let There Be Music’.

While many songwriters work in solitude, the back and forth magic of Colombo and Lennox's process is what gives Bonny Doon their unique voice. The two write and compose each song together, planning writing retreats - to gather ideas, edit songs, and give each other feedback, continuing to dedicate themselves to the collaborative effort of being a songwriting team.

‘Let There Be Music’ was deemed “their finest LP to date” by Rolling Stone, saying “to listen to Let There Be Music is to experience Bonny Doon’s immaculately textured, Seventies-inspired California dreaming as an almost radical chillness, an album that’s so committed to its own zen aesthetics during these decidedly non-zen times that it can feel like a provocation.

