The Foodie Shack van, located on Ty Coch Way in Cwmbran, closed its doors after opening in September 2023 due to the volume of orders they received which then became hard to manage by the staff.

Owner of the Foodie Shack, Thea James, said the plan was always to close the burger van down when a permanent location was found.

Thea James: "The day I bought the burger van" (Image: Foodie Shack)

She said: "When I bought the shop it was always the plan to close the burger van in Cwmbran.

"As I bought the shop the van was really busy so I decided it would be silly to sell the van when it’s so busy, but as time has gone on I’ve found it harder to manage both businesses."

Customers at Foodie Shack shop in Pontypool (Image: Foodie Shack)

Ms James, who previously worked as a support worker at a psychiatric ward, said: "Its easier to work on the psychiatric ward than to juggle two time-consuming businesses and juggle a personal life."

As someone that is new to the industry, Ms James said, "I'm trying to juggle both and be in two places at the same time while also juggling family responsibilities but it's tough.

"My partner, Marcus, runs it with me but we couldn't facilitate the volume of orders in a van, we needed a bigger menu, bigger premises and more staff."

Foodie Shack owner Thea James, with partner Marcus Purchase (34) who run the business together. (Image: Foodie Shack)

Thea opened the Foodie Shack in Pontypool on May 23, 2024.

She said a lot of their usual customers from Cwmbran are now heading to Pontypool for a bigger menu, as well as their all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet.

Thea James claimed people queued for 2 hours on our opening night of the shop in Pontypool (Image: Foodie Shack)

Buffet breakfast (Image: Foodie Shack)

The Foodie Shack owner shared a message via Facebook, letting customers and the public know that the van in Cwmbran will be closing.

The shop in Pontypool will stay open to satisfy customer cravings, at 109 The Highway, New Inn in Pontypool, NP4 0PJ