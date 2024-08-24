Klobba 10, an independent clothing store designed to bring some fashion back to Caerphilly county, opened for business on Sunday, August 18 at 11am.

Owned and created by Ryan Morgan with his partner Ellie Coles, the company is designed to fill a gap in the market that Ryan had noticed in terms of finding fashionable clothes in Blackwood.

Klobba 10 also stocks hats and sunglasses (Image: NQ) Ryan told the Argus: "I first noticed that there was a distinct lack of fashionable or just cool clothing options in Blackwood, particularly that I or my friends would enjoy wearing, so I decided to do something about it.

"We've actually seen a massive response to our store opening, and the company generally, so there's definitely been the interest for it, and we're really excited to get started."

Klobba 10 offers a range of fashionable, relaxed clothing from t-shirts to hoodies and more (Image: NQ) Ryan and his team could not have wished for better weather on opening day, with the sun shining down as they threw open the doors for the first time at 11am.

Co-owner Ellie Coles said: "We were actually quite surprised when we opened at 11am and we had this queue of about five people waiting to come in and browse.

"Being a small, family-owned business with a small unit, this was a really lovely surprise for us, and showed us that there are lots of people who were keen to come and see what we're about."

Klobba 10's official opening was a party, with an official DJ playing tunes as people were welcomed into the new store (Image: NQ) The official opening was a party, with a silver, white and black balloon arch adorning the entrance, and a DJ playing tunes as people drew up outside to explore this new business.

As part of Klobba 10, Ryan has teamed up with the owners of street-inspired clothing brand San Portablo, Nigel Hunt and Michael Locke, aka Pancho from TV's Dirty Sanchez.

San Portablo has been based in Port Talbot since its creation in 2016.

Klobba 10 now stocks some of San Portablo's products in a bid to get their brand better known further up the Valleys, and Nigel and Pancho were in attendance at Sunday's grand opening to see their products in the store for the first time.

Klobba 10 also stocks products from fellow independent clothing store San Portablo, based in Port Talbot (Image: NQ) Nigel and Pancho said: "We're really happy to see what Ryan's achieved with the store.

"As a group, we're all really passionate about Wales and about our brands being patriotic, so it's lovely to be able to support another independent clothing store like this and really build each other up."

There's something for all clothing tastes at Klobba 10 (Image: NQ)

Ryan was quick to note all of the interest that his business has been getting, both online and in person.

He said: "It's been so great to see all the support Klobba 10 has been receiving, and I'm really excited for what happens next.

"We don't really have set opening hours yet, but we're going to play it by ear - at the moment I'm looking at opening between 10-5 most days during the week, but I'm really open to adapting that to whatever the customer demand is."

Klobba 10 is now open at Unit 10, Small Business Centre, Penmaen Industrial Estate, Blackwood, NP12 2DZ, and they can also be reached on social media.