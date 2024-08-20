The UK’s weather is set to turn this week as the Met Office warns that hot weather and sunny skies could be replaced by heavy rain and strong winds.
It comes as local weather will be influenced by hurricane Ernesto which is currently a category two hurricane heading to Bermuda.
But Ernesto is expected to travel to North America in the coming week as the Met Office shared that the hurricane will affect UK weather patterns.
High pressure will extend a little north and east on Sunday, leading to a fine day for many ⛅— Met Office (@metoffice) August 17, 2024
However, low pressure will move back in from the Atlantic through Monday and into Tuesday, bringing some wet and windy weather to parts of the UK 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/SM08iGhwKJ
UK to get hurricane conditions as weather takes a turn
Currently, the Met Office has shared that they can not tell exactly how the hurricane-like conditions will manifest.
However, David Oliver, Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office said: “However, the most likely scenario is for a period of unsettled weather from Wednesday, especially in the north and west with heavy rain and strong winds possible, whilst it may be warmer and less wet towards the southeast.
“As always, keep an eye on the most up-to-date forecast for the latest.”
Fellow weather forecaster WXCharts also shows a sudden change in conditions for areas in the north of England and Scotland.
RECOMMENDED READING
Hurricane Ernesto moves away from Bermuda to open waters
With current predictions, gusts could reach up to 83mph in coastal areas while heavy rain and lighting hit much of the country on Wednesday evening.
Discussing the start of the week's weather, David Oliver said: “Monday sees changes in the jet stream, these bringing an Atlantic frontal system toward the UK.
“This will bring some cloudy, wet and windy conditions to many areas during Monday and Tuesday, with strong winds possible in the north .”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here