It comes as local weather will be influenced by hurricane Ernesto which is currently a category two hurricane heading to Bermuda.

But Ernesto is expected to travel to North America in the coming week as the Met Office shared that the hurricane will affect UK weather patterns.

High pressure will extend a little north and east on Sunday, leading to a fine day for many ⛅



However, low pressure will move back in from the Atlantic through Monday and into Tuesday, bringing some wet and windy weather to parts of the UK 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/SM08iGhwKJ — Met Office (@metoffice) August 17, 2024

UK to get hurricane conditions as weather takes a turn

Currently, the Met Office has shared that they can not tell exactly how the hurricane-like conditions will manifest.

However, David Oliver, Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office said: “However, the most likely scenario is for a period of unsettled weather from Wednesday, especially in the north and west with heavy rain and strong winds possible, whilst it may be warmer and less wet towards the southeast.

“As always, keep an eye on the most up-to-date forecast for the latest.”

Fellow weather forecaster WXCharts also shows a sudden change in conditions for areas in the north of England and Scotland.

With current predictions, gusts could reach up to 83mph in coastal areas while heavy rain and lighting hit much of the country on Wednesday evening.

Discussing the start of the week's weather, David Oliver said: “Monday sees changes in the jet stream, these bringing an Atlantic frontal system toward the UK.

“This will bring some cloudy, wet and windy conditions to many areas during Monday and Tuesday, with strong winds possible in the north .”