Smart, rare, special, occasions, expensive, effort, time?

You might think getting a custom fit suit will A) cost you a lot of money, and B) take time to get. Well M&S are trying to get round this by finally bringing their 'off the shelf custom-fit suit service' to their store at Culverhouse Cross.

Put it this way, you could walk in and within half and hour walk out with probably the best fitted suit you have ever worn.

We went and tried the new service with expert fitters Ceri Evans and Tracey Butler who seamlessly (no puns intended) walked us through finally getting a suit that actually fits.

The new suit fitting service at M&S Culverhouse Cross (Image: Newsquest)

Incredible transformation! (Image: Newsquest)

The process was as simple as going to M&S and buying a suit, only with the added – luxury caveat shall we call it – of having the lovely Ceri and Tracey measuring you up in the changing rooms – don’t worry it’s not as scary as you think, just stand there put your arms out and let Ceri or Tracey take your measurements – and then you go back on the shop floor and pick what suit you want.

That’s exactly what I did, and what I’ll tell you is a properly fitted suit is not just smart – it’s comfy! (For the first time ever it didn’t feel like I was being strangled by my collar after five minutes of doing the top button).

Suits on offer (Image: Newsquest)

Relaxing and easy (Image: Newsquest)

M&S range suits (Image: Newsquest)

Customers can go online and book, or walk in. The whole process takes about 30 minutes and it’s perfect for individuals to groups going to every occasion from weddings to funerals.

You can choose from M&S’s range of suits in slim, tailored and regular fits.

The biggest question of all, the price? Well, the fitting’s free, you’re just paying for the suit. So, baseline price? £110.

Ceri taking my measurements (Image: Newsquest)

It was quick and easy (Image: Newsquest)

Result! (Image: Newsquest)

Fitter Ceri said she loves seeing the transformation in people when they do the suit fitting.

It’s the personal touch we give,” said Ceri. “Making someone feel good in the suit they are wearing.

“It’s lovely watching young boys come in getting their first suits the way they stand and change is great to watch.

“The aim of this is for customer’s to go away feeling they got what they want.”

The suit fitting is available at M&S Culverhouse Cross seven days a week with the store open from 9am to 9pm. Go online to book.