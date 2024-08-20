Typically attracted to damp and shady spots, lawn moss can invade your outdoor space very easily and fast and takes time to remove and stop it from growing.

If left unattended and not stopped, the moss can become the dominant plant in your garden and take over your lawn, growing on top of the grass leading it to die with no sun to help it grow.

The peak time for the mosses' spore production starts from April all the way to September, seeing the species produce and spread in your garden the most over the summer months.

How to get rid of moss on your lawn

Helping to stop the spread of lawn moss, lawn expert Gene Cabellero, the co-founder of Green Pal shared some helpful advice to get rid of the moss forever.

Speaking to the Mirror, Cabellero’s strategy is to first physically remove the moss sharing that you should vigorously rake across the lawn to remove the moss.

He adds that moss survives best in “moist, shaded areas with poor soil quality, so addressing these issues is key.”

Sharing that you should start with lawn aerification to help drainage and air movement, allowing the soil to become fresh.

The final step is to reseed the area with grass that was affected by the moss, the expert adds that a best and healthy lawn is your best bet at beating lawn moss.

You should also carry out regular maintenance of the grassed area, this includes watering, mowing when needed and fertilising to help the space stay strong and robust.