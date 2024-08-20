These internet-based channels exist beyond regular terrestrial television and are known as FAST - Free Ad-supported TV.

LG and Samsung are two of the major TV brands to develop their own FAST channels with these being built directly into their television sets.

These channels are themed and centre around a number of beloved programmes like Gordon Ramsey's Kitchen Nightmares, Come Dine With Me and The Real Housewives.

STOP 👏 WASTING 👏 HER 👏 TIME! New episodes starting Aug 5th #judyjustice pic.twitter.com/FuFiSGcCPD — Amazon Freevee (@AmazonFreevee) July 15, 2024

For those who do not have services like Samsung TV Plus built into their tellies, streaming platforms may be the place to go.

Amazon has the Freevee streaming service which offers shows like Neighbours, Baywatch and more.

To access this, you can get yourself a Fire Stick where this should be available.

Recommended Reading:

Sky TV customers warned over costly mistake that could see them overcharged

Sky Q customers still unable to access Netflix after months of frustration

Virgin Media cuts service from TV package in move to make it 'optional offering'

Netflix to be removed from more than 40 TV models next month - see which ones

See some of the hidden themed channels you can enjoy for free

These are some of the hidden themed TV channels you can access on Samsung and LG setups, according to The Sun.

Real Housewives

Top Chef

Million Dollar Listing

Bionic Woman

Xena: Warrior Princess

the way my jaw dropped 😟 watch #troppo season 1 on freevee pic.twitter.com/z0A7ARFP3C — Amazon Freevee (@AmazonFreevee) July 12, 2024

Northern Exposure

Voltron

He-Man & Masters of the Universe

She-Ra: Princess of Power

Samsung and LG are among the TV manufacturers offering free ad-supported television.