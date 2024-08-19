A POLICE force has confirmed that two teenagers, who were reported as missing, have been found.
South Wales Police has confirmed that two teenagers who were reported as missing, Cory (14) and Janey (11), have been found as of 4.35pm on Monday, August 19.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), South Wales Police said: "#THANKYOU
"Cory and Janey who were reported as missing have been found.
"We appreciate the concern this incident caused, especially given their ages.
"We would like to thank everyone who provided information and shared our appeal."
