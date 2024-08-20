South Wales Police had been conducting a search for Reginald Rees, from Crofty, Swansea, who had been reported missing by family on August 14.

Mr Rees had last been seen driving a red Renault Captur with the registration plate Y44 REG, which was confirmed as found by police at Rhossili Bay on August 16, two days after he was first reported missing.

Officers conducted a search and rescue operation around the bay over the weekend and confirmed on Monday, August 19 that a body had been found.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, South Wales Police confirmed Mr Rees' family has been informed.

An official statement from South Wales Police said: "Officers searching for missing 98-year-old Reginald Rees, from Crofty, Swansea, recovered a body at Rhossili Bay at the weekend.

"Formal identification has yet to take place.

"Mr. Rees’s family has been informed."