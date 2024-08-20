OFFICERS from Gwent Police in Newport stopped a driver that had been reported as drunk.
The driver was stopped after police received reports of an intoxicated driver in Newport around 11.30am on Monday, August 19.
Members of the Road Policing Specialist Operations team quickly located the driver.
Officers had the driver complete a roadside breath test, where he blew 96, and then a further test in custody, where the result was 101.
As a result, the driver's licence was revoked and the vehicle seized.
The seizure and stop was part of Gwent Police's crackdown on the 'fatal four' offences: speeding, driving while under the influence of drink or drugs, not wearing a seatbelt or using your mobile phone while driving.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here