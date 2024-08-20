The driver was stopped after police received reports of an intoxicated driver in Newport around 11.30am on Monday, August 19.

Members of the Road Policing Specialist Operations team quickly located the driver.

Officers had the driver complete a roadside breath test, where he blew 96, and then a further test in custody, where the result was 101.

As a result, the driver's licence was revoked and the vehicle seized.

The seizure and stop was part of Gwent Police's crackdown on the 'fatal four' offences: speeding, driving while under the influence of drink or drugs, not wearing a seatbelt or using your mobile phone while driving.