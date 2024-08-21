Jayne Bryant, the cabinet secretary for local government, housing, and planning, visited Severn View Care Home in Portskewett on Monday, August 19, to see the innovative approach to dementia care.

Monmouthshire County Council leader, Councillor Mary Ann Brocklesby, guided Ms Bryant around the council-run home, which has bespoke environmental design and best practice standards.

Councillor Brocklesby said: "It's fantastic to welcome the cabinet secretary to the home.

"Alongside our partners, we've delivered a new way of working and caring for people with dementia.

"The new building design and staffing structure ensure we can deliver on our aims to provide the best possible care to all our residents.

"It is great to see first-hand how our officers support the residents in their new home and how well people have settled in."

The care home is part of the Crick Road housing development, Elderwood Parc, created in partnership with Melin Homes.

It has close connections with the surrounding community, providing residents with opportunities through events and shared spaces.

There are four residences, with each housing eight residents, and a care delivery model that is based on household relationships.

The residences are centred around a village hall, and there are surrounding gardens and allotments.

Ms Bryant said: "The work undertaken at Severn Park to create such a beautiful space to deliver independent living and specialist dementia care is truly wonderful.

"We know that good quality homes are key to health and wellbeing and facilities like this can significantly reduce the pressures on our health and social care services.

"I am so pleased that through our Housing with Care Fund we’ve been able to support this project and look forward to seeing the progress of the further developments on the wider site."

The development was constructed by Lovell and funded through a partnership between Monmouthshire County Council and the Gwent Regional Partnership Board, with some of the funding coming from the Welsh Government's Integrated Care Fund and Housing with Care Fund.