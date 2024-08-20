Emergency services received a report of a crash on Usk Way in Newport at around 6.55pm on Monday, August 19.

The road was closed from around 7.50pm until just after 8.35pm while police assisted with the recovery of a single vehicle that had been involved in the crash.

Gwent Police confirmed that there were no injuries reported as part of the crash.

A spokesperson said: "We received a report of a one-car road traffic collision in Usk Way at around 6.55pm on Monday 19 August.

"Officers attended and the road was closed to facilitate the recovery of the car.

"No injuries were reported."