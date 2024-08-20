The ITV star who plays Dylan Wilson, Sean Tully's son on the soap said that he spent two days in hospital.

Updating fans on his condition, the 17-year-old actor did not share why he was in hospital but did thank NHS staff for their help.

Corrie star Liam McCheyne rushed to hospital

Morning shout out to our amazing NHS.

Especially all those at the Royal Oldham who took superb care of me over the past two days. What a mess we would be in without them. — Liam Mccheyne (@LiamMccheyne) August 18, 2024

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Mccheyne wrote: "Morning shout out to our amazing NHS.

"Especially all those at the Royal Oldham who took superb care of me over the past two days.

"What a mess we would be in without them."

Fans of the Corrie star were quick to show their support to the young actor as one wrote: Hope you’re ok Liam and back to normal fitness ASAP. And hope the rest of your family are well.. wishing you all a good week."

Another wrote: "Omg I hope you're okay @LiamMccheyne sending my love so glad you're recovering my star boy."

The ITV star first appeared on Corrie back in 2011 when he shared the role of Dylan with his twin brother Connor.

Liam chose to stay on the cobblestones in 2022 while his brother wanted to pursue a cricket career.

Previously, Antony Cotton who plays the role of Dylan's dad in the soap discussed what it was like sharing the screen with Liam, telling the Express: "It's been wonderful, not harrowing at all. I've loved and known him and his twin brother since they were babes in arms.

"It's been lovely to have the twins in my life and Liam is back. Connor doesn't do the job anymore but Liam does it on his own.

"It's special to me. Are we like a big family? Absolutely. We have to be. We're in together all day every day, so you just have to get on with it!”