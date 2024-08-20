A branch of Morrisons in Rogerstone, a village in Newport, will see its petrol station be closed for a week from Sunday, August 25.

The station will close at 12pm on this day and re-open on Thursday, August 30 at 12pm.

The reason behind the closure is that the station is undergoing a 'makeover' during a major ownership change.

It will become part of the Motor Fuel Group (MFG) from Thursday, August 30, and therefore will no longer be run by Morrisons Daily.

The location of the petrol station will remain the same, however Morrisons has advised customers that while they will still be able to use their loyalty More card to earn points on their fuel, some of the other benefits associated with the More card will no longer be available at the petrol station.

Motor Fuel Group is the largest independent forecourt operator in the UK, with more than 1200 active sites.