That includes the likes of sticking to a speed limit, driving on the correct side of the road following and adhering to road signs and wearing a seatbelt.

Despite seemingly just being a bit of fabric, seat belts are a crucial element of being safe when in a moving vehicle.

Seat belts help protect your safety by keeping you safe in your seat if you were to get in an accident that has an impact.

However, some drivers and passengers choose not to wear seat belts, however, that is can be a dangerous and costly mistake to make.

Can speed cameras check to see if you're wearing a seat belt?





According to Confused.com, they share that new 'ultra speed cameras' can find out whether you're wearing a seat belt as they can look into your vehicle.

Although the cameras have not yet been placed across the entire UK, many of the 'outdated' speed cameras are being replaced with the 'ultra' ones.

Officially named the Jenoptik VECTOR-SR, the camera can catch drivers speeding on either side of the road and look into cars.

That includes wearing seatbelts or using mobile phones.

Plus, the camera does not flash which means you might not know whether you've been caught until you get a letter in the post.

Must all speed cameras be visible and yellow?





There are over a dozen different types of speed cameras in operation around the UK.

The Department for Transport revealed that all speed cameras were to be painted yellow by October 2016.

This should make most of them easier to see, but mobile speed cameras can be tough to spot.

Just because you didn’t see a speed camera doesn’t mean the fine is invalid. They aren't there to be spotted and dodged - the point of them is to encourage drivers to stick within the speed limit.

The yellow paint scheme was introduced in 2015 following a review by ministers, with the Government saying it would improve speed camera visibility to ensure motorists were not unfairly penalised.

Some speed cameras can still be difficult to spot, especially mobile units, but the yellow cameras are considered by many to be a significant improvement over the old, grey cameras.