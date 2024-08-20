Shocking footage from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service shows the extent of the blaze at the Tafarnaubach Industrial Estate that needed more than 100 firefighters from across Wales to tackle it.

Firefighters from multiple crews across Wales tackled the fire as it spread from one end of the unit to the other "within minutes".

Dozens of cars were burnt at the dealership in the fire, with the Argus understanding that many of them have less than 20,000 miles on their clocks.

The fire first broke out at around 11pm on Friday, August 16, with the first fire engines arriving at the scene at around 11.15pm, but the building did not stop smoking until well into the afternoon of Saturday, August 17.

Onlookers have estimated that "millions of pounds" worth of damage has been done to the business as a result of the fire.

(Image: Eddy Blanche) The fire service and Gwent Police are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

The family have already expressed their thanks for the ongoing support from the public in the wake of the "truly devastating" fire in a video posted to social media on Monday, August 19.

Now, more staff members have been posting their own heartfelt thanks to social media, as the whole team pulls together after the blaze.

The blaze swept from one end of the unit to the other within minutes (Image: SWFRS) According to one video from a sales manager, many of the employees have been reshuffled to other branches while the investigation into the fire is ongoing.

One video thanked all the public for their messages of "love and support", noting that the incident had resulted in the "hardest day the company has ever had".

The staff are aware of the "scale of the task ahead" to rebuild the Tredegar showroom, but are committed to pulling together for the sake of the company and community.

Many of the staff who have posted videos of thanks have noted that they are "relieved to have a job" as part of the reshuffle from the company.

The other branches in Cardiff, Crosshands and Neyland have also issued their own messages of thanks for the public support.

A further statement from the family on social media issued on Monday evening said: "Thank you to all the emergency services and community!

"While the team and family navigate through this difficult time, we would like to thank the hundreds of emergency service members and local community from around the country that helped us during our time of need.

"We couldn’t be more grateful for your selfless acts and again, we would like to thank you all for the overwhelming support you have giving us over the last few days."

Anyone with any further information that can help the emergency services' investigation into the fire is asked to DM Gwent Police on social media or call 101.