Dinas Cross Regatta is held annually in Cwm-yr-Eglwys. For the last few years the Regatta has been run by a variety of locals and has proven to be a massive success.

With more locals feeling ownership of their Regatta it has ensured that local schools, people and businesses have taken a more proactive approach to support the Regatta.

This year’s event featured a multitude of activities and competitions, including a 'Needle Rock Pulling Race', a quiz, a church service Inshore Regatta, and many more.

Crowds turned out to enjoy the fun and a fabulous time was had by all.

To commemorate the 125 years of Dinas Cross Regatta local blacksmith, Eifion Thomas, produced a bench for Cwm yr Eglwys church yard that will hopefully be used and enjoyed until at least the 250th anniversary.

Local MP Ben Lake came down to the church service at the ruined church overlooking the beach to formally declare the bench open. It was also blessed by Emma Kendall, vicar of St Brynach’s Church.