The Howlers are set to take the stage at Le Pub in Newport on October 11.

The East London trio recently released a deluxe version of their debut album, 'What You've Got to Lose to Win it All,' and are now coming to Newport as part of their UK tour.

The album was produced by Black Honey and is characterised by resilience, friendship, and unconditional love through unimaginable pain. It also reached the top 20 in the independent album chart.

The album's release was followed by the announcement of the band's UK headline tour, which includes a show at London's Omeara on October 4.

The band have been making waves across Europe, having been supported by The Line of Best Fit, Clash, 1883 Magazine, Rolling Stone, and Classic Rock Magazine.

The Howlers have also featured on the soundtrack for Match of the Day's goal of the month segment and on ITV Race Day.

Their limited edition vinyl copies of the album sold out in under seven minutes.

Frontman Adam said: "As a band, we have always been a fan of the lost art of the ‘B-Side’ track, a lost art since the invention of streaming platforms.

"So with this album, we wanted to give the fans something extra, that doesn't happen that often these days, so here’s a collection of songs that didn't quite make the main album, some early demos, and some tracks that you won't be able to hear anywhere else, a little something extra for our wonderful fans.

"We are an independent band whose debut album for to #15 here in the UK and various top 10's across Europe, without our fans that wouldn't have been possible."

The album's creation was heavily influenced by Adam's experiences over the past two years, including two life-changing strokes, the loss of four family members and two close friends, and the resulting grief.

The bond between the bandmates and their connection with their fanbase played a significant role in the album's creation.

The Howlers' performance in Newport is part of a larger UK tour, with shows scheduled in various cities.

Tickets for the show can be purchased through the band's website.

The band is looking forward to bringing their music to fans across the country.

Their album, 'What You've Got to Lose to Win it All,' is available on all streaming platforms.