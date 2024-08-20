If you've been scrolling through the popular social media app but were late to the trend, you may be wondering what it means and where it comes from.

Here is everything you need to know about the "very demure, very mindful" trend on TikTok.

Where does the 'very demure' TikTok trend come from?





While thousands of people have gotten in on the TikTok trend, it originally came from a self-described “plus size trans” influencer called Jools Lebron.

In the video, during which she portrays the character of Joolieannie, she sets out how to dress and act appropriately in the workplace.

She said: “You see how I do my makeup for work? Very demure. Very mindful.

“I don’t come to work with a green-cut crease. I don’t look like a clown when I go to work. I don’t do too much. I’m very mindful while I’m at work.”

She added: “The way I came to the interview is the way I go to the job. A lot of you girls go to the interview looking like Marge Simpson and go to the job looking like Patty and Selma. Not demure. I’m very modest. I’m very mindful.”

What does 'very demure, very mindful' mean?





According to the Cambridge English Dictionary, the word 'demure' is used in reference to someone who is "quiet and polite in a way that shows respect" while "not wanting to attract attention".

Jools Lebron, who created and popularised the TikTok trend, defines 'demure' as being playful yet understated while finding a balance between humility and self-expression.