The initiative, referred to as 'NANNA PUNK', is open to South Wales residents at Cab.

Jude TP from Cult of Doris envisaged these classes to give older women the opportunity to learn about different instruments and embark on songwriting with tips.

Tutors will provide easy-to-follow instructions on playing instruments and motivate attendees to form their own bands using basic chords and expressive tunes.

Sessions will be held every Sunday throughout September, starting on September 1 and featuring guidance from renowned names such as Cassie Fox from LOUD WOMEN/I, Doris, Tracey Curtis, Emilia from The Menstrual Cramps, and Izzy Rabey Music, the bilingual rapper and theatre director.

More instructors will be confirmed later.

The motive behind this project is to offset the lack of funded opportunities for people over the age of 25.

Potential participants can register by sending an email to community@wmc.org.uk.