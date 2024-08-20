South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Major road in Gwent closed due to crash with police on scene

Emergency services at scene of crash in Cefn Fforest

Emergency
By Sallie Phillips

  • Police are dealing with a crash on a major road in Cefn Fforest
  • The road between Waunborfa Road and Bloomfield Road is closed
  • Diversions are in place and drivers are advised to find alternative routes

