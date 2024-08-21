From Wednesday, August 21, Feed Newport along with Newport City Council and GAVO (Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations), have organised a week of creative workshops, activities for children and free meals for them and their families.

Known as the Cultural Food Hub, organisers of Feed Newport, located on 192 Commercial Road in Newport, will be offering a variety of activities.

Feed Newport on Commercial Road (Image: Feed Newport)

These activities and workshops, according to organisers, are aimed at educating local children on things such as growing food, recycling, and cooking, while also providing two meals and activities such as Lego club and sensory play.

The sessions will run from Wednesday, August 21, to Friday, August 30, from 10.30am until 3.30pm and have been organised to "create a brighter future together."

Each weekday, there will be a breakfast buffet for attendees along with lunch and sensory play.

Cultural Food Hub summer spectacular (Image: Feed Newport)

Activities differ each day from 11.30am until 12.30pm midday, and include My Story, My World, Let's Get Growing!, Recycle and Create and more.

At the end of the day, a variety of sensory play, Lego club and cookie club have been scheduled.

Those who would like more information can contact Feed Newport directly.