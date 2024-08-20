South Wales Police say they received a call at 12.30am this morning, Tuesday August 20, and they have now launched a murder investigation.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A spokespersons for South Wales Police said: "Following a call received at 12.30am this morning, South Wales Police is investigating the death of a 45-year-old woman at a property on Caerphilly Road in Cardiff.

"A murder investigation is now underway.

"A 44-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken to Cardiff Bay police station for questioning.

"A crime scene is in place and enquiries continue."