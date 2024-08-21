In March 2012, Davies was convicted of conducting sexual activities with a child under 16 and a sexual harm prevention order was imposed indefinitely.

The order required Davies to notify police if he stayed or resided at a property for at least 12 hours where an under 18-year old resided with or without an adult.

It was heard in court today, that Davies asked a couple if he could stay with them when he faced homelessness.

At the time, the couple's grandson, who was under 18 years old, lived at the property.

On July 22, police attended the address and identified Davies as a convicted sex offender and arrested him.

"He told the police he was not living at the property and was there on July 22 to check on the grandson,” said the prosecuting council, Charles Archer.

The recorder Mr G Bull said: “When you found yourself homeless you told a lie to your friend and covered up you had your conviction.”

He stayed at the property for around five weeks, although he stayed elsewhere, the Crown stated he lived there the most.

“You were afraid to go to the police to tell them you had moved in with them.

“If you had taken the appropriate step, you could have done what you did legitimately,” added the recorder.

He received an 18-month community order, 35 sessions of rehabilitation, 10 days of a rehabilitation course with probation services, and 100 hours of unpaid work.