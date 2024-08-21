The "Tell the Champions League we are on our way Tour 2024" is in honour of Simon Pearce with proceeds benefiting the Crownbridge Special School.

The fundraising initiative has currently been supported by eight backers with £350 of the £1,000 goal already secured, representing 35 per cent of the target.

The cycle is set to take place on September 12, 2024.

The Crownbridge Special School focuses on enhancing the education of its students.

The fundraising effort was initiated by Andrew Pearce, with money raised going towards supporting the work of the dedicated staff at the school.

The endeavour is an expression of gratitude to the school for its notable impact on Simon’s son, Daniel Pearce.

Daniel, who has autism, began attending Crownbridge Special School after the loss of his father.

Initially shy and struggling with the loss, Mr Pearce said he has since transformed into a polite, outgoing, and charming young man thanks to the school’s staff and his mum Katie Pearce's efforts.

Notably, he claimed the title of pupil of the year on two consecutive occasions.

The bike ride spanning 120 miles from Cwmbran to Villa Park in Birmingham will require participants to raise funds to contribute to the cause.

Each pound donated will help support the school staff and the children who attend.

Special appreciation is extended to Mark Wyatt, Mark Probert, Raymond Hall, Ryan Emmanuel and Reece Davies, who have all pledged to join Mr Pearce in the cycling undertaking.

Donations are being accepted through the JustGiving platform, ensuring a simple, fast, and secure process for supporters.

The platform allows for money to be sent directly to the charity, forming an efficient way to donate by saving time and reducing costs for the charity.