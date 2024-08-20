Gwent Police are investigating following a report of damage to an address in Chapel Farm Terrace, Cwmcarn at around 1.40am on Wednesday 31 July.

A statement from Gwent Police said: "We received a report of damage to an address in Chapel Farm Terrace, Cwmcarn at around 1.40am on Wednesday 31 July.

"An unknown person has reportedly thrown an object, that had been set alight, at a car in Chapel Farm Terrace.

"The object has bounced off the car and caused damage to the windowsill of one property and the garden of another.

"It is believed that the unknown person was picked up by someone riding an off-road bike and left the scene.

"Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact us via the website, by calling 101 or sending a direct message on Facebook or X and quoting 2400254420."