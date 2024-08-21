The performance by Illyria, the touring theatre company, will unfold on Saturday, August 31 at 7pm.

Attendees to the open-air musical theatre can enjoy an evening filled with music, laughter and entertainment.

The Gondoliers by Gilbert & Sullivan features some of the duo’s most beloved songs and follows lively characters.

Theatre company Illyria is known for outdoor theatre performances of Gilbert & Sullivan productions, clever stages and costumes.

The story, set in picturesque Venice, showcases wit and humour to an incredible degree.

Audience members can witness the chaos unfold when the main characters, gondoliers Marco and Giuseppe elevate to the status of royalty overnight and are thrown into mistaken identities and a world of romance.

Illyria use comedic timing and exuberant performances to bring the characters to life.

The venue gates open at 6pm and guests can bring seating - be it low backed chairs or blankets, and even a picnic.

Tickets can be bought online at the Illyria website.

They are also available in person from Abergavenny Castle & Museum.