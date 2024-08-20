A coroner was told that police received a report at around 4.40pm on Friday, August 9, that the 15-year-old had entered the river at a weir opposite Leighton Arches on the outskirts of Welshpool.

Holli was recovered a short distance away by fire officers who sadly confirmed that she had died.

A post-mortem examination was carried out at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by pathologist Dr Barlow who gave a provisional cause of death as "pending further investigations".

Area coroner for South Wales Central Patricia Morgan told the hearing on Tuesday, August 20, that based on the information that she had received about Holli's death, "I have reason to suspect that the death is unnatural".

Ms Morgan formally opened and adjourned the inquest while further information and evidence leading to Holli's death can be gathered before a full inquest can be held.

The area coroner added that Dyfed-Powys Police officers were leading an investigation into Holli's death.

Ms Morgan added: "I wish to express my condolences to the family Holli Smallman at this tragic time".

Last week, Holli’s family paid tribute to her, saying they are overwhelmed by grief, and she was “taken from us at far too young an age”.

They said they never wanted another family to go through the heartbreak they have experienced, and warned of the dangers of open water swimming, pleading for children and parents to take care.

In a statement released through Dyfed-Powys Police, they said: “We wish to express how heartbroken we are by the tragic passing of our loving and caring girl Holli. The overwhelming grief and heartache devastates us all.

“Holli was a beloved sister, daughter, granddaughter and was so well loved by all of her family, extended family and friends.

“Holli was fun-loving and lived a life full of song and dancing, had an infectious joy for life and her positive and lovable cheeky nature made an impact on everyone she ever met.”

They described Holli as being a popular pupil at Welshpool High School, who enjoyed art and being creative, with a flair for makeup and beauty, which she planned to train in after leaving school.

She had a strong bond with her group of friends, spending time with them in and outside school and was a popular member of the Welshpool Army Cadets.

They said: “Holli learned new life skills and she was maturing into a beautiful young and rounded person and was extremely supportive and caring to her siblings and family who meant the world to her.

“Holli has been taken from us at far too young an age. She had her whole life ahead of her and there will be a hole in our lives that will never heal, and we will never forget the amazing person that Holli was.

“She loved her family, and she loved her friends and showed that every day.”

The family said they were overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and kindness shown to them by the community, thanking everyone for the messages they have received.

“We also have in our hearts and minds the friends who were with Holli that tragic day,” they said.

“The support and compassion shown to us from the community, we extend to them in this unimaginable time, and they are all in our thoughts.

“We also want to express our heartfelt thank you to all of the emergency services and rescue teams who did all they could to help Holli on that evening and the NHS staff at Telford who have been so supportive.”

The family asked for privacy and time while they deal with the loss of Holli.