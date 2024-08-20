The ARTAs recognises the UK’s best Asian cuisine and rewards "excellence, craft, creativity and great taste" across several different categories on a national and regional level.

Nominees are chosen based on nominations by customers from across the UK, including over 900,000 customers of ARTA’s strategic partner ChefOnline, Social Media and Food Hygiene Ratings, followed by a final judgement of an esteemed judging panel to crown each region’s Asian excellence.

The process concludes at the Grand Finale and Gala Evening - which will be hosted in London on October 6, 2024 -where the ultimate winners will be announced and honoured with prestigious awards in various categories.

Join ARTA 2024 for the ultimate celebration of Asian cuisine on 6th October 2024 at Royal Lancaster London.



Witness the bests of culinary art in the UK. Get your tickets: https://t.co/c5OyLGyi6g#ARTA #ARTA2024 #CurryOscar #Eventbrite #Tickets pic.twitter.com/pUaBCXavdR — Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Award (@ArtaAwards) June 6, 2024

ARTA will spotlight over 1,250 restaurants and takeaways across the UK nominated by restaurant-goers and diners from all over the country.

Speaking about the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards, founder and CEO, Mohammed Munim said: “Asian restaurants and takeaways have made a significant contribution to the UK economy, both historically and in recent times.

"They deserve recognition and rewards for their efforts. These restaurants & takeaways have not only created thousands of jobs but have also boosted local economies through their presence, especially post Brexit.

"To provide staunch support to the thriving Asian restaurants in Britain, ARTA acknowledges and highlights their importance in the culinary landscape.

"Each nominee is a worthy winner and we look forward to celebrating with them all at the award ceremony on 6th October.”

South Wales eateries shortlisted for regional Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards

The south Wales restaurants shortlisted for a reginal award are:

Rasoi Waterfront (Swansea)

The Grand Sultan (Port Talbot)

Sheesh Mahal (Llanelli)

Belfoi (Carmarthen)

Brewery Field Street Food Restaurant (Bridgend)

Bay Leaf (Cardiff)

Jashaan Indian Restaurant & Takeaway (Cardiff)

Mango Tree (Cardiff)

Raj Kitchen Pure Indian Cuisine (Swansea)

Elaichi (Carmarthen)

RECOMMENDED READING:

While the Asian restaurants up for a regional award for the best takeaway in Wales in 2024 are:

Bombay Spice (Port Talbot)

The Indian Takeaway (Aberdare)

Little India Takeaway (Mountain Ash)

Saffron Kitchen (Pontnewydd)

Cwmbran Ling Di Long (Lampeter)

Nehar Indian Takeaway (Lampeter)

The Mayflower (Llandovery)

Hot Dumplings (Aberystwyth)

China House (Bow Street, Pen-y-Garn)

Paprika Indian Takeaway (Pen-clawdd)

The Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards 2024 will be held on Sunday, October 6 at London’s Royal Lancaster

This year's event will be hosted by BBC Journalist and Broadcaster, Samantha Simmonds, along with magician and member of the world-famous Magic Circle, Paul Martin.