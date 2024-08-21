Stockport band Blossoms will be performing at Cardiff University's Great Hall on November 9 as part of their UK and Ireland tour.

The band have been looking forward to this tour and can't wait to play their new songs as well as fan favourites at various venues.

They said: "We’ve been waiting to announce this tour for a while.

"This album was recorded live so we can’t wait to play the new tunes and all your favourites at these great venues in a couple of months."

Blossoms have been making waves in the music industry since they formed in 2013.

Their debut album, Blossoms, released in 2016, topped the album charts for two consecutive weeks and earned them BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominations.

Their 2018 album, Cool Like You, reached number four in the UK album chart, and their third studio album, Foolish Loving Spaces, was their second UK number one album.

Their fourth studio LP, Ribbon Around The Bomb, gave the band their third UK number one album.

Blossoms have had five top five albums in the UK, including their In Isolation/Live From The Plaza Theatre, Stockport release.

The band's latest album, Gary, will be released on September 20.

The album was produced by the band's regular collaborator James Skelly of The Coral, alongside Jungle’s Josh-Lloyd Watson, who produced What Can I Say After I’m Sorry? and Nightclub.

CMAT also co-wrote two tracks on the album, I Like Your Look and Why Do I Give You The Worst Of Me?

The band have released three singles from the album so far - Perfect Me, Gary, and What Can I Say After I’m Sorry?

These received great support across radio and playlists on streaming platforms.

The band will be supported by Red Rum Club at the Cardiff date.

Tickets are still available for the Cardiff show. For more information on the band’s live performances, visit their website.