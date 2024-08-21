Monmouthshire County Council is hosting two job and employment fairs, one in Abergavenny and the other in Caldicot.

The Abergavenny fair will be held at Market Hall on September 12 and the Caldicot fair at Caldicot Choir Hall on September 19.

Both fairs will run from 10am to 1pm.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet employers from sectors such as care, construction, hospitality, logistics, and retail.

There will also be information about employment support and training opportunities.

Councillor Paul Griffiths, deputy leader and cabinet member for planning and economic development, said: "Job fairs are an excellent way to meet potential employers and to get your name out there.

"Why not come along to the job fair in Caldicot or Abergavenny and see what is on offer?

"You never know, you could meet your new employer."

For more information about the fairs, you can email employmentskills@monmouthshire.gov.uk or visit the Monmouthshire County Council employment skills website.