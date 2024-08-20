The indie rock band were formed in Llandudno, in North Wales, and are known for songs including Cocoon, Longshot, Kathleen and 7.

On Monday (August 19) Catfish and the Bottlemen announced they would be performing two stadium headline shows in the UK in 2025:

Principality Stadium, Cardiff - August 1

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London - August 3

These dates are the first to be announced by the band for 2025.

Catfish and the Bottlemen @thebottlemen will take over Principality Stadium for a landmark performance on the 1st August 2025.



Tickets are on general sale from Friday, 23rd August at 10am BST. pic.twitter.com/qsdZ69PxQn — Principality Stadium (@principalitysta) August 19, 2024

The band's 2025 show at Principality Stadium comes off the back of two performances at Cardiff Castle in 2024.

The band is set to play a number of gigs in the UK and Ireland in the coming days including at Leeds and Reading Festival.

They will then be heading overseas to perform at various locations in Australia and the US.

How to get tickets for Catfish and the Bottlemen in Cardiff

Presale tickets

Special fan pre-sale tickets will be available from 10am on Wednesday (August 21).

You can sign up for access to these pre-sale tickets via the Catfish and the Bottlemen website here.

Fans will also be able to access pre-sale tickets on Wednesday if they are Priority O2 members.

RECOMMENDED READING:

There are also presale tickets available on Thursday from Live Nation.

General sale tickets

Tickets will then go on general sale from 10am on Friday (August 23).

These tickets will be available via Ticketmaster.