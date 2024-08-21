The mini golf business re-opened on the same day as the special opening of the new Splash Park on August 8.

It has opened in a new metal container which has been decorated with glowing lights and a flower wall.

Stephen Skinner, co-owner said: "A lot of work went into re-opening. It was a solid week of evenings to get it all done, that people won't have necessarily seen.

"When we did open up, people didn't expect to see what was inside the metal container.

"We got inspiration from Pinterest and the glowing lights are inspired by our previous LED lights glow event."

Read more

The devastating fire

In May 2024, the popular outdoor mini-golf course was forced to close after vandals burnt down the kiosk.

The kiosk that was damaged in the fire had to be removed for safety reasons, but the owners have now secured a new metal container.

The fire caused thousands of pounds of damage (Image: Laura Skinner/Newsquest)

The Tredegar Park Mini Golf originally opened the June before by Laura Skinner and her husband Stephen.

The business had been hugely successful with park visitors before it was destroyed in a fire started by vandals.

“When it happened, we were distraught. We had so many plans for it – we wanted to make 18 holes,” said co-owner Stephen Skinner.

Take a look at the work put in to make it all possible

In May 2024, they set up a GoFundMe page which raised over £1000 to purchase a new container.

On August 3, the business announced that their new temporary home was being set up before a permanent structure is installed in a few months.

What are the opening times?





Tredegar Park Mini Golf will be open every day from 10am until 7pm.

The course is dog friendly and water bowls will be next to the kiosk, but owners are asked to keep dogs on a lead.

Where is Tredegar Park Mini Golf?





The location of Tredegar Park Mini Golf (Image: Google)