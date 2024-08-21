Newport City Footbridge will be closed from 9.30am to 3.30pm on weekdays beginning from Wednesday, August 21.

The closure is due to crucial cleaning work that has been planned by Newport City Council, and is now able to go ahead following the appointment of new contractors.

The cleaning follows on from noise reduction work carried out last year to the deck of the bridge.

A programme of painting work is also planned for the bridge, with a survey for this work scheduled to take place after the cleaning is complete.

A diversion route over Newport Bridge will be in place during the times of closure, while the bridge will remain fully open outside of these times.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: "We estimate that the cleaning work and painting survey will take around three to four weeks to complete.

"During this period, to ensure the works are undertaken safely, the bridge will be closed on weekdays from 9.30am to 3.30pm only, with a diversion route in place via Newport Bridge.

"The bridge will be fully open outside of these times.

"Any updates or changes to the work programme will be communicated by the council in advance.

"The council would like to thank residents in advance for their patience and understanding during these works."