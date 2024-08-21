A MAIN road in a community of Caerphilly county borough was closed for hours on Tuesday after a crash.
Bryn Road in Cefn Fforest was closed between Waunborfa Road and Bloomfield Road for around three hours, from just after 12.30pm until just after 3.30pm on Tuesday, August 20.
Gwent Police were able to confirm that the crash had involved three vehicles but that no injuries were reported.
The road had been closed to enable police to successfully recover the vehicles involved in the incident.
