Gwent Police had appealed to find two women in connection with an alleged assault in Mojo's nightclub in Newport on Monday, June 17.

A woman sustained injuries after another woman reportedly pushed her to the ground and hit her across the face during the alleged assault.

The force confirmed the women had been identified through their social media channels on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 20.

The post read: "We recently appealed for information following an alleged assault in Mojos nightclub, Newport, on Monday 17 June.

"The two women have now been identified and will be assisting officers with their enquiries.

"Thank you for sharing our appeal."