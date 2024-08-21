A ROW of beech trees in Tintern are to be pruned while a Cypress tree is to be removed and replaced with a cooper beech.
The trees are on land at the back of the Old School House in Forge Road which is part of the conservation area.
Monmouthshire County Council has approved an application to pollard, or prune the upper branches, of the row of five beech trees, to five metres. The Cypress tree is to be removed to reduce the risk of a landslip or collapse.
The new cooper beech will be planted close to where the felled tree was.
The council has also given the go-ahead to cut back branches from protected trees that are overhanging a driveway at the Cedars, in Llanbadoc, near Usk, from the Dowlais Brook To Woodside Trading Estate.
The branches of the avenue of limes, and including one oak tree and two cedar trees, will be lifted to provide 5.2m clearance over the driveway.
