A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, took to the social media site to share screenshots of her sister's online order.

The post, which called the supermarket giant 'insane', clearly showed the two single 'loose limes' on the receipt costing £394.50.

Incredibly, the second screenshot even showed Asda rejecting the refund request.

So Asda charged my sister £394.50 for TWO LIMES. Then refused the request for a refund. After hours of calling they agreed to refund it in the next 48 hours. Who has a spare £400 that they’re happy to just have held hostage for LIMES?? In a cost of living crisis?? Insane @asda pic.twitter.com/RkZEMZTpQv — LJ 🤠 (@shesgonestella) August 19, 2024

Shesgonestella said: "So Asda charged my sister £394.50 for TWO LIMES. Then refused the request for a refund.

"After hours of calling they agreed to refund it in the next 48 hours. Who has a spare £400 that they’re happy to just have held hostage for LIMES?? In a cost of living crisis?? Insane @asda".

She continued: "Thanks! I will be muting this now as not enough people know how online food shopping works, or else want to come at me for something they personally WOULD NEVER do. Asda won’t date you.

Btw Asda have now responded, it’s just hidden very far down under comments. pic.twitter.com/eRoak5RwR0 — LJ 🤠 (@shesgonestella) August 20, 2024

"It's the principle, regardless of whether the person it happens to can afford it. If someone is financially vulnerable, something like this can push them over the edge. A consumer should never be put in this position. And very few people are living paycheck to paycheck by choice.

Recommended reading:

Asda to hike basic pay to £12.04 an hour in £150m investment

Asda refinances £3.2bn of debt with higher interest rates

Asda warning to shoppers over £250 voucher Facebook scam

"Ok it’s 8am where I am and I have to work now. However I do not know how they were authorised to take £400. Ask Asda that question. Let’s continue to fight against Big Lime".

The exchange soon took the internet by storm and was given its own name: LimeGate.

Asda eventually responded to the drama, inviting angry users to direct message them if they'd like to 'discuss it further'.

Asda has been contacted for comment.