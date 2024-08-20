South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Road reopened after crash on A-road

Live

A4077 Crickhowell Road crash Gilwern and Llangattock

Emergency
Traffic
Monmouthshire
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • A road was closed, with diversions in place, after a crash.
  • The road has since reopened.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos