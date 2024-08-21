A MAN has appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court accused of growing cannabis at a house in the city.
Nardi Shkalla has been charged with producing the class B drug at a property on Chepstow Road on August 13.
The defendant, of no fixed abode, did not enter a plea.
Shkalla, 40, is due to appear before the crown court on September 9.
He was remanded in custody.
The defendant followed proceedings with the help of an Albanian interpreter.
