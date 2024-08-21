Nardi Shkalla has been charged with producing the class B drug at a property on Chepstow Road on August 13.

The defendant, of no fixed abode, did not enter a plea.

Shkalla, 40, is due to appear before the crown court on September 9.

He was remanded in custody.

The defendant followed proceedings with the help of an Albanian interpreter.