HANNAH FRANCES PRICE, 34, of Gainsborough Drive, Newport must pay £346 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on January 17.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

NATASHA MARIE LOCKHART, 35, of Goodrich Crescent, Newport must pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on January 16.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

SCOTT HUGHES, 34, of Greenways, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,266 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty of driving without due care and attention exiting the Crown roundabout onto the A4042 southbound in Cwmbran on November 22, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

MORGAN MACAVOY, 23, of Elm Court, Pantside, Newbridge must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the M4 motorway in Newport at Junction 25 on January 22.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

REBECCA GEORGE, 36, of Canford Close, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Bythway Road on January 21.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

WINNIE MARIE BENNETT, 58, of Dale View, Nantyglo must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

PAUL SALATHIEL, 69, of Charles Street, Tredegar was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PHILIP LEE MORRIS, 49, of Newport Road, New Inn, Pontypool must pay £734 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the M4 motorway in Magor on January 22.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

KIT LING NUNEZ, 51, of Meadow Close, Pengam, Blackwood must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 73mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on January 15.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

GRAHAM LLEWELLYN, 66, of St Clares, Rhymney, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

DANIEL PREDA, 32, of Marshfield Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 66mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on November 26, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.