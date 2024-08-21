The 46-year-old who has also been a regular DJ on BBC channels for many years, thanked her doctors and family as she explained what had happened.

She wrote: "Right then, some personal news… I recently had a cancer diagnosis. It was (thank God) caught early and unexpectedly during a screening test and I am expected to make a full recovery.

"I’m in hospital at the moment and wanted to take this moment to say thank you: Firstly to the medical teams who have got me this far with incredible skill and kindness.

"To my family and friends who have been absolutely extraordinary every step of the way - I am so very grateful and love you so much.

"And of course thank you to my colleagues - including those at @itg_ltd, @bbc6music, @bbctheoneshow and #DesertIslandDiscs for their support - and for giving me the time off that I need to get better.

"I also want to say that if you’re avoiding a test or putting off an appointment to get yourself checked out please, please do it today.

"Half of us will get cancer at some point, and if you do, finding out asap is everything. It’s usually my job to bring the good vibes on air but any you have to spare are very much welcome here.

"Sending loads of love to anyone in a similar boat, or who has made it back to shore. xxx".

Laverne didn't state what the type of cancer was and plenty of her supporters sent her well wishes.

One person commented on her post: "Love you Lauren. Will miss hearing you on air, but we're all rooting for you."

Another wrote: "Get well soon and thank you for telling people to get checked."