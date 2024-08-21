From the Maldives and Australia to the UK and Greece, the travel experts at The Telegraph have compiled a list of the top 50 best beaches from across the world.

Introducing the list, the news outlet said: "The question of what constitutes the world’s best beaches will always prompt a subjective answer.

"There are beaches for pure indolence, where you want nothing more than to snooze under a blue sky.

"There are beaches for play, where families set up sun-tents and sandcastles are constructed.

"There are beaches for fun, where bars line the promenade and a party is never far away. There are beaches where you will not meet another soul.

"Our experts have selected their favourite 50 beaches in the world – some obvious hotspots, in Australia, Brazil and the Caribbean, others far beyond the fairly beaten path in Iceland, Mozambique and South Korea.

"To find the ideal coast for every traveller, we’ve identified remote spots teeming with wildlife, striking panoramic views, atmospheric areas with bustling beach bars and attractions, destinations with luxurious hotels, quiet remote corners, family-friendly stretches of sand and more."

The UK beaches among the best in the world

Four beaches in the UK, including one in Wales, made the The Telegraph's list of the world's best:

Three Cliffs Bay, Gower Peninsula

Dungeness Beach, Kent

Holkham, Norfolk

Porthcurno Beach, Cornwall

Why Three Cliffs Bay is among the best beaches in the World

Three Cliffs Bay on the Gower Peninsula was named one of the best beaches in the world because of its "mesmerising" views.

The Telegraph writer, Sarah Baxter commented: "Full of interest, no two days at Three Cliffs Bay are the same.”

The travel experts also pointed out hiking, rock climbing and rock-pooling as some of the beach highlights.

The Telegraph continued: "At low tide, Three Cliffs Bay reveals a sweep of blonde sand and the sparkling Pennard Pill river meandering through to the sea.

"Dunes lead from the Gower Peninsula’s coastal path to the beach, below a dramatic trio of cliffs, and through a limestone arch to rock-pools full of periwinkles.

"When the sand is subsumed by the tide, the ruins of 12th-century Pennard Castle, on the burrows behind, remain unmoved.